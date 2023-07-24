I-TEAM: Jackson deputy allowed to resign amid stalking arrest

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputy Travis Clay Depew with the Jackson Marshal’s Office was allowed to resign Friday, July 21, 2023, the WAFB I-TEAM has learned.

When reached by phone Monday morning, someone in the Jackson Town Hall confirmed the resignation happened sometime early Friday morning but it’s unclear if the resignation happened before or after he was arrested and booked in the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on a misdemeanor stalking charge.

Depew was later released the same day on a $25,000 bond.

Friday afternoon, Depew’s supervisor with the Jackson Marshal’s Office, Chief Deputy Robert Sanders, confirmed Depew was still employed. At this time, it’s unclear if the resignation was known throughout the department at that time. Sanders told the WAFB I-TEAM he had no further comment as of Friday afternoon. WAFB’s Scottie Hunter called the Jackson Marshal’s Office Monday morning to confirm Depew’s status with the agency. Someone answered the phone and immediately hung up amid questions about Depew. Repeated attempts to make contact with someone within the department were unsuccessful.

This latest arrest comes while Depew was already on probation after being charged and convicted of a misdemeanor count of simple battery after choking a teen at a gas station. He returned to work after that conviction and was given a one-year probation period which began in January 2023.

Depew has been the subject of a number of WAFB reports in recent years. The I-TEAM exposed a prior stalking and malfeasance in office charge from 2017 when he worked for the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office. Those charges were eventually expunged from his record. He was later fired from the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office as a result of those charges before being hired with the Jackson Marshal’s Office.

