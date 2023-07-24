Facebook
Hot and dry to start workweek

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A dry weather pattern is setting up for a big portion of the week, starting today with mostly sunny, hot, and dry conditions. High today will be around 96, with no heat advisory anywhere in the area due to lower humidity. 

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 24
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 24
Over the next few days, we’ll gradually get a bit hotter and bring back more humidity, but it still won’t feel as hot as we’ve been in recent weeks.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 24
Rain amounts over the next seven to ten days will be low, generally less than half an inch in total.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 24
The tropics are getting quieter with invest 95L now down to only a 20% chance of tropical development.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 24
In the extended, rain chances do not exceed 30% anywhere in the ten-day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 24
