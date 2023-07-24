Facebook
Firefighters rescue 2 cats from apartment fire

Two cats are reportedly recovering after being rescued from an apartment fire by firefighters Monday afternoon, July 24.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two cats are reportedly recovering after being rescued from an apartment fire by firefighters Monday afternoon, July 24.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened around 12:36 p.m. at University Gardens Apartments on Alaska Street.

Responding firefighters reported finding heavy smoke in the attic of the building when they arrived.

Firefighters found the fire and were able to extinguish it before it could spread, according to the fire department.

Firefighters rescued two cats from one of the apartments, both of whom were unresponsive before aid was given, officials explained.

The owner took the cats to the LSU Vet School after they started responding, and they are expected to survive, officials added.

One unit received fire damage, and four other units received smoke damage, according to the fire department.

Red Cross was called to help residents of the damaged units, officials confirmed.

