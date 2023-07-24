ExxonMobil invests $1M to support students, teachers in EBRPSS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ExxonMobil announced it will invest over $1 million dollars to support the East Baton Rouge Parish School System over the next three years.

According to leaders within EBR Schools, the funding will be directed towards initiatives that support professional development for teachers, enhance literacy for K-3 students, and provide on-the-job experiences to high school students interested in industry careers.

Through a $741,000 investment to the National Math and Science Initiative, ExxonMobil will provide three years of math and science literary training to EBRPSS teachers.

In addition, a $100,000 grant will be provided to the Foundation for the East Baton Rouge School System to support K-3 literacy programs; and ExxonMobil will provide $162,000 in craft internship salaries to 27 EBRPSS students this summer.

ExxonMobil is also funding scholarships for Scotlandville Middle and Scotlandville High students in the initial LSU Future Scholars program and sponsoring EBRPSS students for the Southern University Engineering Summer Institute.

“This collaboration with ExxonMobil is another example of how our Pathways to Bright Futures program presents game-changing opportunities for students in East Baton Rouge Parish,” said Superintendent Sito Narcisse. “Our main priority is setting our students up for success in college or a high-wage field. ExxonMobil is one of the largest employers in the state and we are literally walking our students through their doors with this partnership.”

“On behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and Foundation, we thank our trusted community partners like ExxonMobil for always supporting our students and schools, said Dadrius Lanus, EBRPSS Board President. “With this investment, we have the ability to help increase literacy rates, close learning gaps, support our educators, and make our school system a better place for the next generation of students.”

