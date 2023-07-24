Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Bear destroys car’s interior

A bear breaks into a California car and causes significant damage. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California woman’s car falls victim to a bear-jacking.

Over the weekend, a four-legged, furry creature got into a woman’s vehicle and pretty much shredded the interior to bits.

“There’s my car with a bear inside of it. So fun,” Alejandra Hernandez said.

A trip to Tahoe took a wild turn.

Alejandra Hernandez/Victim

“And you always here about bears breaking into your cars or your cabin, but you just don’t think its going to happen to you!! Ha,” she said..

Oh, it happened to Hernandez, and she caught the whole thing on camera.

“This bear is absolutely destroying the inside of my car right now. Oh my gosh,” said Hernandez, a wedding content creator.

She was in Tahoe for a bachelorette party when the content turned from celebration to trepidation.

“I just saw it just clawing everything, using its teeth to rip everything off my door, was just watching it completely annihilate my car,” Hernandez said.

Police arrived to open the door with a rope, and the bear ran free.

As for the inside of Hernandez’s car, it was left barely recognizable, the bear leaving its bite marks and some other marks.

“Oh yeah, she’s just cleaning out the poop in my car ... the bear poop ... job well done,” Hernandez said. “My car smells atrocious. It is so bad.”

Despite the drama, Hernandez said she was able to drive her vehicle away.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike...
A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know
1 killed in Ascension Parish crash
CONSUMER REPORTS: Car dealer fees; yes, no, or never
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 24
Hot and dry to start workweek