BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The return of Heat Advisories will hold off until late this week as the local area enjoys a brief break from oppressive humidity.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 24 (WAFB)

A stalled boundary along the coast is allowing for drier air to infiltrate south into the Gulf Coast states. It won’t be long before the boundary lifts back to the north, so enjoy the “less humid” air while it lasts.

Moisture content has little influence on afternoon highs. Still expect hot days with highs in the mid to upper 90°s right into the weekend. By the weekend we expect oppressive humidity levels to return and also Heat Advisories.

The forecast remains mainly dry thanks to the influx of drier air and also the presence of high pressure. Get the sprinklers ready as the dry-out continues into next week. Next week could also bring back triple-digit heat with highs at or near 100° Sunday through next Wednesday.

