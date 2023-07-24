Facebook
Baton Rouge Blues Society hosts annual Summertime benefit

The event took place at The Texas Club and featured several local artists.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Blues Society held its annual Summertime Blues Benefit on Sunday, July 23.

The event took place at The Texas Club and featured local artists like Big Luther Kent, Gregg Wright, Neal Brothers Band Lil Ray, Larry, Fredrick & Darnell; Chris Leblanc Band, Eddie Smith Band, BR Blues Society Horns Betsy Braud, Russ Bryant, Bobby Campo, Chris Belleau, JR Daniel, Michael Hull special guest artists: Keeshea Pratt and Josh Garrett.

“For us, it’s important to keep the blues music alive. To present the local artist that play the blues music, and to keep a crowd of people that still love it together. We gather as often as we can and try to have fun,” said Ken Tuminello, with the Baton Rouge Blues Society.

