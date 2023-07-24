Ascension Parish park vandalized by 4 people, deputies say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies said they are searching for at least four people accused of vandalizing an Ascension Parish park.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the vandalism happened at Butch Gore Park on Harry Savoy Road around 2 a.m. Thursday, July 20.

Butch Gore Park vandalized (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Photos of the park show damage to bathrooms, tables, and more. Deputies said the four people also ran off with three flags.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you’re urged to contact deputies by calling the number (225) 621-4636. Tips can also be made to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

