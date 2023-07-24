2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Live Oak Eagles

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - The new Live Oak head coach played at Southeastern 20 years ago for Hal Mumme.

Sportsline Summer Camp featuring Hutch Gonzales and his Eagles.

Gonzales was a wide receiver in the Lions’ air raid who caught 98 passes in two seasons for Mummer.

Now bringing that mindset to the folks in Watson.

Gonzales coming over from Mandeville, trying to get sophomore quarterback Cayden Jones up to speed on the read option.

Yes, there are some growing pains, but an all-Jones backfield that could feature running backs Braden Jones and Dekohta Jones will keep those defenses honest and prone to the pass.

Especially when 6-foot-3 240-pound sophomore tight end Hayden Ray is running wide open down the seam and is virtually unstoppable once he gets things rolling against overmatched defensive backs like we saw in the spring game against Brusly.

