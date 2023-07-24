1 injured in Livingston Parish shooting; suspect arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after one person was shot in the early hours of Monday, July 24.

Deputies said Cole Allen, 24, of Baton Rouge, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and resisting an officer.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched around 2 a.m. to Arnold Road for the reported shooting.

“Upon deputies’ arrival, they located a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment & is currently listed as critical. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect: Cole Allen. He is currently in LPSO custody,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.

This is an ongoing investigation.

