Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 injured in Livingston Parish shooting; suspect arrested

Cole Allen
Cole Allen(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after one person was shot in the early hours of Monday, July 24.

Deputies said Cole Allen, 24, of Baton Rouge, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and resisting an officer.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched around 2 a.m. to Arnold Road for the reported shooting.

“Upon deputies’ arrival, they located a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment & is currently listed as critical. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect: Cole Allen. He is currently in LPSO custody,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Victim struck with unknown object Saturday morning, police say
Person of interest
Police seek help to identify person of interest in gas station burglary
Pedestrian killed in Ascension Parish crash
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, July 24