No heat advisory for now

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We finally aren’t under any heat advisories or warnings after yesterday’s rain! Yesterday tied a record at 99, then we quickly dropped 20 degrees after the rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 23 (WAFB)

Today is trending drier, but we still could see a lingering AM shower, the afternoon looks dry and not as hot. Over the next few days, our rain chances will be limited and forecast rain amounts will be generally less than a half an inch total.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 23 (WAFB)

As for the tropics, good news, invest 95L has dropped to only a 40% chance of tropical development. It doesn’t appear to be a threat to our region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 23 (WAFB)

Heat index readings will rebound in the next few days, but still not as hot as we’ve been.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 23 (WAFB)

In the extended forecast, typical summertime rain chances, mainly scattered and mainly in the afternoon each day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 23 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.