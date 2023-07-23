Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La. celebrates teacher, principal of the year during annual gala

(Live 5)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana celebrated the state’s 2024 teacher and principal of the year during a gala Saturday night, July 22.

The educators were recognized during the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

“Tonight, we celebrate the remarkable dedication and unwavering commitment of Louisiana’s finest teachers and leaders,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Their resilience, passion, and tireless efforts have transformed lives and paved the way for our Louisiana comeback.”

Kylie Altier was named overall Louisiana teacher of the year, while Tia Mechelle Trahan was honored as overall Louisiana principal of the year.

Altier teaches first grade at Buchanan Elementary in East Baton Rouge Parish. She is known for creating unique learning experiences for her students. Officials said she created a mobile kitchen where students cook fresh vegetables. She has also designed a curriculum that includes the use of virtual reality headsets.

Trahan is the principal at Lafayette Middle in the Lafayette Parish School System. Officials said she was part of the first cohort of Louisiana leaders to complete the Louisiana Institute for School Leaders.

The following educators were also recognized during the gala:

  • Phedra Jackson - Louisiana early childhood teacher of the year
  • Arielle Hughes - Louisiana early childhood leader of the year
  • Phoenix Morel LeBlanc - Louisiana new teacher of the year

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

While some are hoping the new pre-school will bring more options for families, others are...
Potential preschool rejected by St. Gabriel City Council
Teacher Pay Raises
EBR School Board approves long-promised pay raise for teachers, final budget approval coming soon
EBR school board will consider giving Superintendent Narcisse new contract after finalizing budget
Baker school supply drive underway, where you can donate