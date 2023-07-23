La. celebrates teacher, principal of the year during annual gala

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana celebrated the state’s 2024 teacher and principal of the year during a gala Saturday night, July 22.

The educators were recognized during the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

“Tonight, we celebrate the remarkable dedication and unwavering commitment of Louisiana’s finest teachers and leaders,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Their resilience, passion, and tireless efforts have transformed lives and paved the way for our Louisiana comeback.”

Kylie Altier was named overall Louisiana teacher of the year, while Tia Mechelle Trahan was honored as overall Louisiana principal of the year.

Altier teaches first grade at Buchanan Elementary in East Baton Rouge Parish. She is known for creating unique learning experiences for her students. Officials said she created a mobile kitchen where students cook fresh vegetables. She has also designed a curriculum that includes the use of virtual reality headsets.

Trahan is the principal at Lafayette Middle in the Lafayette Parish School System. Officials said she was part of the first cohort of Louisiana leaders to complete the Louisiana Institute for School Leaders.

The following educators were also recognized during the gala:

Phedra Jackson - Louisiana early childhood teacher of the year

Arielle Hughes - Louisiana early childhood leader of the year

Phoenix Morel LeBlanc - Louisiana new teacher of the year

