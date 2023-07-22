Facebook
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a custody dispute reportedly turned deadly on the evening of Friday, July 21.

According to BRPD, the incident happened on College Drive near Holloway Avenue.

Officers initially responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. to investigate a custody dispute, authorities said. They added that as police arrived, gunshots were heard.

Police said officers made contact with an armed suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Dantonior Stalling, who they say ignored their verbal commands. According to BRPD, the officers opened fire on the suspect after he pointed his handgun at them.

While at the scene, officers said they also discovered another injured male, later identified as Dyshon Williams, 18. They added they believe he was shot by the suspect.

Stalling and Williams were both taken to a hospital and later died, according to BRPD.

Three BRPD officers have been placed on administrative leave per departmental policy.

The investigation is ongoing.

