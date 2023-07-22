Facebook
Relief from the heat?

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 22
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There actually won’t be much relief from the heat this weekend with a heat advisory in effect today through 7 p.m. for heat index values up to 110.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 22

There will be a little improvement Sunday with highs in the lower 90s, but that’s about it. As for our weekend rain chances, we still have a decent chance (60%) today and tonight, but the computer models are backing off rain chances for Sunday with a front stalling over our region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 22

Still, temperatures and heat index readings should be a bit better tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 22

Rain amounts will be manageable, between a half inch to an inch and a half this weekend. In the tropics, we have a wave with a high chance of tropical development. At this time, this doesn’t appear to be a threat for us, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 22
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 22

