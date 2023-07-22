Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Benefit planned for injured Central police officer

Officer Shaine Powers
Officer Shaine Powers(Central Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Members of the public are invited to attend a benefit on Saturday, July 22, to support an injured Central police officer.

Officer Shaine Powers was injured in the line of duty when a driver ran over his leg. Officer Powers was released from the hospital and given an escort to his home by fellow officers.

RELATED: Police officer released from hospital after driver runs over his leg

The benefit is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central mayor’s office parking lot. The parking lot is located at 13421 Hooper Road in Central.

Organizers said plates of pastalaya, pulled pork, and smoke chicken will cost $10.

There will also be a fire truck pull at 1 p.m. If anyone is interested in joining, they are asked to contact Alicia Walters by calling the number (225) 278-2548.

Meanwhile, there will be a raffle drawing at 3 p.m. for a 2023 Yamaha Zuma 125 scooter and a Ruger 10/22 takedown rifle. Tickets for the raffle are $10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 22
Relief from the heat?
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
2 injured in shooting off College Drive
BRPD warns fentanyl-laced drugs are on the rise