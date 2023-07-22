Benefit planned for injured Central police officer

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Members of the public are invited to attend a benefit on Saturday, July 22, to support an injured Central police officer.

Officer Shaine Powers was injured in the line of duty when a driver ran over his leg. Officer Powers was released from the hospital and given an escort to his home by fellow officers.

RELATED: Police officer released from hospital after driver runs over his leg

The benefit is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central mayor’s office parking lot. The parking lot is located at 13421 Hooper Road in Central.

Organizers said plates of pastalaya, pulled pork, and smoke chicken will cost $10.

There will also be a fire truck pull at 1 p.m. If anyone is interested in joining, they are asked to contact Alicia Walters by calling the number (225) 278-2548.

Meanwhile, there will be a raffle drawing at 3 p.m. for a 2023 Yamaha Zuma 125 scooter and a Ruger 10/22 takedown rifle. Tickets for the raffle are $10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.