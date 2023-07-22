Facebook
Ascension Parish Little League wins State Title, one step from LLWS

On the heels of LSU’s national title, the Ascension Parish Little League team clinched the state title with an extra-innings win over Eastbank.
By John Eads
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The banner year continued for South Louisiana baseball on Wednesday night.

The young studs now prepare for a few weeks of practice before the Southwest Little League Regional in Waco, Texas.

The young studs now prepare for a few weeks of practice before the Southwest Little League Regional in Waco, Texas.

The tournament begins on August 3rd and runs to the 8th. If Ascension Parish wins out, it will earn a berth in the Little League World Series.

