2 injured in shooting off College Drive

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been injured in a shooting off of College Drive according to emergency officials.

Officials state the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of College Drive.

The two victims are in critical condition according to officials and have been transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

