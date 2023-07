BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a stabbing on the morning of Saturday, July 22, according to officials.

Officials said the stabbing happened on Gwenadele Avenue in Baton Rouge around 6:30 a.m.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

