WATCH: Baton Rouge police to address violent crime during news conference

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to hold a news conference to address violent crime in the area Friday, July 21.

It will take place at the Family Justice Center on Government Street. The address is 1120 Government Street.

Police say they will give updates on the continued efforts of Baton Rouge community partners to address problems that lead to criminal activity.

The news conference is set to begin at 11 a.m.

