Vincent happy for his friends at LSU

Herb Vincent has been at the Southeastern Conference for a decade, working as the Associate Commissioner of Communications.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Herb Vincent has been at the Southeastern Conference for a decade, working as the Associate Commissioner of Communications.

Before that Herb spent a total of 23 years working in the LSU athletic department, with a dozen of those years as the Sports Information Director for football.

We caught up with Vincent at SEC Media Days in Nashville, discussing LSU head coach Brian Kelly, the Tiger student-athletes who attended the event, and the power of LSU winning two national championships in less than two months, with women’s basketball and baseball standing on top.

