Van donated to ‘Keep Tiger Town Beautiful’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special donation will help drive one group’s mission even further.

The President of ‘Keep Tiger Town Beautiful’, Jennifer Richardson, received the keys to a new van on Thursday, July 20.

Premier South Roofing donated the ride to the group known for picking up trash around Baton Rouge.

The van is wrapped with the logo, stocked with bags, and has lights on it.

The group’s president says this is a game-changer for them.

“You’ll see us in our van every day. We’re out there every day cleaning up the city and now we are able to put everything we need and we have it with us when we’re out cleaning up. So it’s just been a true blessing,” said Richardson.

The group is always looking for more volunteers. If you would like to join, visit them on Facebook.

