SMART LIVING: Ways to improve your credit score

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - A lot of people struggle with their credit scores, but there are ways to boost your score.

Joel Garris, a Financial Advisor at Nelson Financial Planning, has a few tricks. He said bad or fair credit, which is between 580 and 669, can be a result of late payments or using more than 30% of your credit limit.

A difference of just 10 or twenty points can make all the difference when it comes to buying homes and cars. Taking steps to improve your credit can also help you lower the cost of borrowing.

“Unfortunately, it’s not a ‘one-size fits all’ solution on that; it takes diligence, it takes patience to improve your credit score. The first thing that we would advise folks to do is get ahold of their credit report from the three credit scoring agencies,” Garris said.

Be sure to pay your credit card balances strategically. Pay down the balance before the billing cycle ends.

“Make sure that the accounts that you have, have a long length of time to them. You don’t want to go and pay things off too quickly because that reduces the amount of age that is associated with that credit item,” Garris added.

Also, blend your credit. Lenders like to see that you can handle multiple accounts at once.

Other ways to boost your credit are disputing errors, resuming paying federal student loans, and continuing to use your credit cards.

“Lastly, you want to make sure that you don’t apply for credit too often that pulling of credit actually winds up potentially reducing your credit score if you do that too frequently,” Garris said.

The average credit score in the United States is 716. Meanwhile, only 23.3% of Americans have a credit score in the 800 to 850 range.

