Potential preschool rejected by St. Gabriel City Council

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - St. Gabriel is growing, and a new preschool could soon call the city home.

“If we can get children 0 to 3 in an educational environment that offers a curriculum that is approved by the state, to me that is just a start for them until they get to the schoolhouse,” said St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson.

While some are hoping the new preschool will bring more options for families, others are worried about what will happen to the quiet neighborhood around it.

People in the area were encouraged to voice their concerns at a city council meeting Thursday night.

The city council voted against the project at the meeting.

