Police seek answers in connection to unsolved homicide in BR

Michael Howard
Michael Howard(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to learn more about an unsolved homicide.

Police said during the afternoon hours on Friday, August 28, 2015, Michael Howard was shot at 3824 Wyandotte Street near N. Acadian Thruway.

Howard was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives with BRPD, as well as Howard’s family, are asking for any information about the investigation.

If you know anything about the homicide, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

