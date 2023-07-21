More record heat possible until rains arrive late Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory once again headlines our forecast today, with highs expected to top out near 100 degrees, and heat index values expected to again reach or top 110 degrees by the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 21 (WAFB)

We set a new record high at 100° on Thursday, but 100° today would fall 1 degree shy of the standing record of 101° set all the way back in 1907. The vast majority of us stay dry again today, although a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening.

Weekend Outlook

The relentless heat continues on Saturday, with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. I’ve got 99° in the forecast for Saturday which would tie a record high. While we should stay mainly dry into at least mid-afternoon, changes arrive by late in the day as a weak cold front approaches from the north. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected late in the day on Saturday.

Isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather near and north of the interstates.

The front will then stall somewhere in our general vicinity from Saturday night into Sunday, helping to keep good rain chances going into the second half of the weekend. With Sunday’s rain chances posted at 60%-70%, highs should finally be closer to normal, topping out in the low 90s.

Extended Outlook

Rain chances will return to summertime norms next week, with scattered, mainly afternoon t-storms on any given day.

However, it won’t take long for temperatures to climb above-normal once again, with highs in the mid 90s expected for much of the week, and upper 90s possible by late in the week.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Don continues to meander over the open Atlantic between Bermuda and the Azores. It is expected to slowly weaken over the weekend into early next week as it remains over the open Atlantic.

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave about midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Dry air is still expected to limit its organization in the short term, but conditions may become slightly more favorable for development as it approaches the Caribbean. Development odds are listed at 30% as of the 1 a.m. Friday outlook.

