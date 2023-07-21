Law enforcement ask for public’s help in identifying domestic violence offenders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although police tell us the number of people killed so far this year is down 14% and almost 850 illegal guns have been taken off the streets, domestic violence still plagues our city.

“We’ve had 50 homicides and of those 50, five were confirmed as domestic related, three of those domestic murders were domestic family related, and two were with a domestic intimate partner,” said BRPD Deputy Chief Darren Moses at a press conference Friday morning.

Police laid out their stats during a briefing at the Capital Area Family Justice Center. Located on Government Street, the Justice Center is a place you and your child can seek refuge from an unstable and potentially deadly situation at home. Offering a number of services including assistance with DCFS, BRPD, and EBR Sheriff’s Office, the DA’s office, and onsite therapists.

“All services are free and confidential at the Family Justice Center. Just overall navigation throughout the systems whenever you find yourself being a victim of domestic violence,” added Susan Hamilton, Executive Director for the Family Justice Center.

Even all the services in the world won’t be enough to stop every victim from being harmed. That’s why officials are begging each of you in the community to be their eyes and ears and help with identifying a problem before it escalates. Folks with the Iris Domestic Violence Center here in Baton Rouge shared how they can help.

“We provide shelter and wraparound services for victims and can go into immediate action with our crisis line. So, unless we capture those children and surround them with services and the ability to see that there is a better path, a path of care and love and concern, then we’ll never reduce dramatically the numbers,” said Patty Freeman with Iris.

Listed below are the names of the Baton Rouge’s top six most wanted domestic violence offenders and their charges:

Jiles Trevon Vaughn, b/m, 10-8-2001 Wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder, Illegal Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and Illegal Possession of a Firearm Kerry Donell Holmes, b/m, 9-24-1989, Domestic Abuse Battery-Child Endangerment, False Imprisonment and Theft Daronshel Dearmon Blackman, b/m, 3-20-1992, Violation of Protective Orders, Criminal Damage to Property, Home Invasion, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault and Domestic Abuse Batter-Dangerous Weapon Jermaine Rahsaan Williams, b/m, 4-25-1973, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Violation of Protective Orders, Domestic Abuse Battery-Child Endangerment, Cruelty to Juveniles and Domestic Battery Jarkise Javon Robertson, b/m 7-9-1997, Domestic Abuse Battery-Pregnant Gregory Paul Jackson, b/m, 6-10-1967, Domestic Abuse Battery and Cruelty to Juveniles.

If you or anyone else know who these individuals are or where they might be, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or 344-7867

