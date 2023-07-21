I-TEAM: Napoleonville speeding ticket program suspended

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days after the WAFB I-TEAM started asking questions about it, the speeding ticket enforcement program in Napoleonville has been suspended according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Napoleonville Village Council held a special meeting Friday, July 21, 2023 to discuss the program due to concerns raised since it was put in place. According to the sheriff’s office, the move essentially shuts down the entire program.

“I applaud the Mayor and Council’s actions in recognizing that the program is not in anyone or any agency’s best interests,” said Sheriff Leland Falcon. “As Sheriff, I have and will continue to provide professional law enforcement services to the residents of Assumption Parish and the Village of Napoleonville. The Mayor and Council requested that my office provide traffic enforcement whenever and wherever needed in the Village, which we have and will continue to do so.”

This comes days after the WAFB reported on concerns over the program. One of those concerns was the fact that the tickets appeared to have been issued by the Napoleonville Police Department, which the sheriff’s office says does not exist. There was also a question over where the money collected from the tickets will go. Captain Lonny Cavalier, with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, believes the program was all about raising funds for the Village and he says if leaders want to bring in more revenue, they should go to the people and ask for a tax instead.

“Go to the people that you service and ask them to vote you a tax,” said Cavalier. “Either they will or they won’t. If they think you need it, they’ll vote you a tax but this is basically an imposed tax upon the people and they never get a say. They never get to vote on it.”

Scottie Hunter will have more on this developing story tonight on 9News at 5 and 6.

