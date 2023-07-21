I-TEAM: Deputy marshal booked on stalking charge

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A deputy marshal in the town of Jackson has been booked on a stalking charge, records show.

Jackson Deputy Marshal Travis Clay Depew was booked into West Feliciana Parish Detention Center Friday on one count of misdemeanor stalking. He was released later Friday on a $25,000 bond.

Depew’s supervisor at the Jackson Police Department, Chief Deputy Robert Sanders, confirmed that Depew is still employed. Sanders tells the WAFB I-Team he is “aware of a few things” but has no further comment at this time.

The WAFB I-Team covered Depew’s previous run-ins with the law, including his arrest in 2021 related to allegations that he choked a teen at a gas station. Depew was charged and convicted of a misdemeanor count of simple battery. Depew returned to work and was given a one-year probationary period that began in January of 2023.

The WAFB I-Team also exposed Depew’s prior criminal history when he was arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office in 2017. That arrest cost him his job with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office. The charges from 2017 were eventually expunged.

