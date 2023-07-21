Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘Healthy skin and get a friend’: Adopt an animal, get a skin cancer screening at this event

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance is teaming up with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Friday, July 21.

The adoption shelter says you can pay $10 adoption fees all day on pets that have been spayed and neutered.

You can also register to receive a free skin cancer screening. They’re available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Click here to schedule your screening.

Click here to view pets you can adopt.

Stop by Companion Animal Alliance located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge to participate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

While some are hoping the new pre-school will bring more options for families, others are...
Potential preschool rejected by St. Gabriel City Council
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 21
More record heat possible until rains arrive late Saturday
100 Black Men
100 Black Men donates thousands of dollars to EBR Schools to help improve student literacy
Louisiana State University
LSU grad student will no longer teach at university after alleged profanity-laced voicemail to state lawmaker