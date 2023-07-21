‘Healthy skin and get a friend’: Adopt an animal, get a skin cancer screening at this event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance is teaming up with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Friday, July 21.

The adoption shelter says you can pay $10 adoption fees all day on pets that have been spayed and neutered.

You can also register to receive a free skin cancer screening. They’re available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Click here to schedule your screening.

Click here to view pets you can adopt.

Stop by Companion Animal Alliance located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge to participate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.