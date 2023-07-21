First responders take precautions to stay safe during calls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just because the temperature continues to rise does not mean the calls are slowing down.

While we are told to stay indoors as much as possible, those who answer emergency calls do not have that luxury.

Since July 1st, East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services have responded to 35 calls for heat exhaustion alone.

That is about two a day.

“Usually, patients are tired and fatigued. They have muscle cramps,” explained paramedic Brad Harris.

Harris says this is something they plan for year-round.

“We load up on extra IV fluids and cold packs. We make sure all ambulance ACs are functioning and everything is ready to go,” added Harris.

Just next door, they are battling more than just fires.

Firefighters are fighting extreme heat and humidity.

While it feels like triple digits outside, inside their gear, it is several degrees hotter.

“It’s a challenge year-round. With this type of gear, We must hydrate. We practice things to stay safe,” said Curt Monte with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

During the extreme heat, the fire department tries to send extra manpower out on calls so they can switch out with one another, and no one has to face the conditions for too long.

“We send an extra engine company to assist them. The incident commander must watch over crews and ensure they are hydrating as they go,” Monte continued.

