Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

City of Baker to offer free heart screenings

February is American Heart Month and Dr. Steven Kelley with the Baton Rouge Cardiology Center...
February is American Heart Month and Dr. Steven Kelley with the Baton Rouge Cardiology Center said it’s vital for everyone to understand their risk factors and family history.(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker is offering free heart screenings for elderly residents Saturday, July 22.

Officials say participants must be age 60 or older to qualify.

The no-cost/no-insurance heart screenings will be offered at the Baker Municipal Auditorium. The address is 3325 Groom Road.

Click here to sign up.

The City of Baker is offering free heart screenings for elderly residents Saturday, July 22.
The City of Baker is offering free heart screenings for elderly residents Saturday, July 22.(City of Baker)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

CRIME STOPPERS: Person who shot at gas station clerk wanted by police
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night
‘Healthy skin and get a friend’: Adopt an animal, get a skin cancer screening at this event
Plank road shooting
CRIME STOPPERS: Person who shot at gas station clerk wanted by police
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 21
More record heat possible until rains arrive late Saturday