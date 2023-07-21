City of Baker to offer free heart screenings

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker is offering free heart screenings for elderly residents Saturday, July 22.

Officials say participants must be age 60 or older to qualify.

The no-cost/no-insurance heart screenings will be offered at the Baker Municipal Auditorium. The address is 3325 Groom Road.

