City of Baker to offer free heart screenings
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker is offering free heart screenings for elderly residents Saturday, July 22.
Officials say participants must be age 60 or older to qualify.
The no-cost/no-insurance heart screenings will be offered at the Baker Municipal Auditorium. The address is 3325 Groom Road.
