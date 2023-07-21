Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Book Fair Benefit to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

It’s happening Saturday, July 21.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may know a family that’s benefiting from the health care at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Barnes and Noble bookstores in Baton Rouge are hosting a Book Fair Benefit for St. Jude.

It’s happening Saturday, July 21. It started when Pastor Ronnie Williams with Power in the Word, World Ministries saw a testimonial for St. Jude. He reached out to folks at the bookstore to start the benefit.

Door prizes will be given from Anton’s Fine Jewelry, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.

There is a St. Jude Baton Rouge Affiliate Clinic located in Baton Rouge at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health.

There is a St. Jude Baton Rouge Affiliate Clinic located in Baton Rouge at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health.
A book fair benefit happening in Baton Rouge will help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

Book fair benefit for St. Jude
Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge police to hold news conference on recent violent crime
SUV
CONSUMER REPORTS: Car tech to prevent frontover accidents
Book fair benefit for St. Jude Children's Hospital