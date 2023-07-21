Book Fair Benefit to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may know a family that’s benefiting from the health care at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Barnes and Noble bookstores in Baton Rouge are hosting a Book Fair Benefit for St. Jude.

It’s happening Saturday, July 21. It started when Pastor Ronnie Williams with Power in the Word, World Ministries saw a testimonial for St. Jude. He reached out to folks at the bookstore to start the benefit.

Door prizes will be given from Anton’s Fine Jewelry, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.

There is a St. Jude Baton Rouge Affiliate Clinic located in Baton Rouge at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health.

There is a St. Jude Baton Rouge Affiliate Clinic located in Baton Rouge at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health.

A book fair benefit happening in Baton Rouge will help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.