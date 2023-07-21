Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge police to hold news conference on recent violent crime

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to hold a news conference to address violent crime in the area Friday, July 21.

It will take place at the Family Justice Center on Government Street.

Police say they will give updates on the continued efforts of Baton Rouge community partners to address problems that lead to criminal activity.

The news conference is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

Book fair to benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital
Book Fair Benefit to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
SUV
CONSUMER REPORTS: Car tech to prevent frontover accidents
Book fair benefit for St. Jude Children's Hospital
CRIME STOPPERS: Person who shot at gas station clerk wanted by police