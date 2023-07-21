Facebook
Baton Rouge police, community groups highlight resources available for domestic violence victims

The Baton Rouge Police Department holds a news conference to address violent crime, including...
The Baton Rouge Police Department holds a news conference to address violent crime, including domestic violence, in the area Friday, July 21.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department held a news conference to address violent crime, including domestic violence, in the area Friday, July 21.

It took place at the Family Justice Center on Government Street.

Officials gave updates on the continued efforts of Baton Rouge community partners to address problems that lead to criminal activity.

Leaders reminded residents that there are resources available in times of need from places such as The Bridge Center for Hope, the Family Justice Center, and more.

The news conference began at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

