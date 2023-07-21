Baton Rouge police, community groups highlight resources available for domestic violence victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department held a news conference to address violent crime, including domestic violence, in the area Friday, July 21.

It took place at the Family Justice Center on Government Street.

Officials gave updates on the continued efforts of Baton Rouge community partners to address problems that lead to criminal activity.

Leaders reminded residents that there are resources available in times of need from places such as The Bridge Center for Hope, the Family Justice Center, and more.

The news conference began at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.