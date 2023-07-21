Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baby birds killed when nest catches fire on power pole, authorities say

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on...
The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.(Morgan County Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (Gray News) – A nest of baby Ospreys on top of a power pole caught fire in Utah Wednesday.

According to the Morgan County Fire Department, the fire started when the powerline malfunctioned, causing heat to build under the dry nest.

Crews had trouble putting out the fire by the charged voltage line.

The baby birds died in the fire.

“Mama bird frantically circled overhead until the end,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.

“Let’s hold on to the hope these beautiful birds will return next year to build a new home,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

The four tech giants, along with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and startups Anthropic and Inflection,...
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
Baton Rouge Police Department
WATCH: Baton Rouge police to address violent crime during news conference
The prosecutor's office said Amanda Davila has been charged in relationship to the death of the...
Bus monitor charged with manslaughter following death of 6-year-old girl
Michael Howard
Police seek answers in connection to unsolved homicide in BR
Kelly Markland and her husband Kevin were arriving in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
Person impersonating sheriff’s deputy scams woman out of $14K, authorities say