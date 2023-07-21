AC units donated to seniors in Baton Rouge

The following is a news release from the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In response to the prolonged period of high temperatures, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome partnered with the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and Capital Area United Way, to provide 50 air conditioning units for seniors in EBR, thanks to a donation by Nucor Steel Louisiana. Additional air conditioning units are being provided to Council on Aging agencies in surrounding communities, including St. James Parish where Nucor Steel Louisiana is located.

South Louisiana has experienced several weeks of high temperatures, with the heat index often rising above 100 degrees, posing health risks to the elderly population. The 50 air conditioning units are being directed to seniors through the EBR Council on Aging.

“I am deeply committed to the well-being of our community, especially during times of adversity,” said Mayor Broome. “Ensuring the safety and comfort of our senior citizens is of paramount importance to me, and I am immensely grateful to the non-profit organizations and the Capital Area United Way for their unwavering support in making this initiative a reality.”

“I am proud of our partnership with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, and Capital Area United Way. Together, we address the urgent issue of high temperatures affecting our elderly population. By donating 50 air conditioning units to seniors in need, we demonstrate the power of unity and the business community’s responsibility to contribute positively to our community’s well-being,” said Calvin Hart, Vice President and General Manager of Nucor Steel Louisiana.

“During challenging times, the power of partnerships shines through. Our organizations came together in an important collaboration, securing 50 air conditioning units to be distributed to vulnerable senior citizens, underscoring the significance of working together for the well-being of our community during this prolonged period of high temperatures,” said Tasha Clark Amar, Executive Director, East Baton Rouge Council on Aging.

George Bell, Executive Director of Capital Area United Way, expressed his appreciation for the collective effort in making this project come to fruition. “The Capital Area United Way is proud to be part of this vital initiative, ensuring that our beloved seniors have access to essential cooling resources during this challenging time,” said Bell. “We are immensely grateful to Mayor Broome for her leadership in identifying this need and for working with Capital Area United Way and Nucor Steel Louisiana to secure the necessary funding for this endeavor.”

East Baton Rouge Parish seniors seeking assistance for hot weather or hurricane preparedness can speak to social workers or case managers with East Baton Rouge Council on Aging by calling 225-923-8000. Individuals will be assisted on a case-by-case basis.

