2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: McKinley Panthers

Another coach that’s beginning year two is Ron Allen over at McKinley High School and Allen’s debut season has those around the program feeling optimistic.
By John Eads
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another coach that’s beginning year two is Ron Allen over at McKinley High School and much like LSU’s head man, Allen’s debut season has those around the program feeling optimistic.

Our Sportsline Summer Camp team for tonight hopes that a new offensive philosophy and defensive cohesiveness can lead to even more success than last year’s eight-win campaign.

