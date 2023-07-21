2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: East Iberville Tigers

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - East Iberville High School is headed into a unique situation this fall. The Tigers are prepared to return several starters from last year’s team. The staff shared that the roster hasn’t been this experienced as of late.

“We have a whole lot of experience coming back so that’s different from the past few years,” said Justin Joseph, the East Iberville head football coach.

The standouts inhabit the Tiger backfield. Darien Thomas returns at quarterback. The right-hander has a powerful arm and a big build. Devin Jones resides in Thomas’s pocket. The running back recently recovered from a shoulder injury but should return to his battering ram form this fall on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Coach Joseph also told us that the defensive line figures to be utilized in a “committee approach.” One player to look out for though is Tyrece Ambeau. The trench warrior impressed in the spring game with his ability to flash and stuff the run.

Overall, this is an experienced East Iberville Tigers team that’s attacked the offseason with a chip on its shoulder after closing out 2022 on a three-game losing streak.

“I think we have some kids that are hungry to win,” Joseph said. “So, they have kind of taken the bulls by the horn and they’re starting to lead a little more. They are the guys that make sure everyone’s coming to the weightroom.”

We’ll see if that experience and mentality can lead to more success this fall.

Stay tuned for further high school football coverage with our Sportsline Summer Camp Series.

