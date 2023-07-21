100 Black Men donates thousands of dollars to EBR Schools to help improve student literacy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has historically ranked near the bottom across the country when it comes to literacy.

41% of students across the state are reading below grade level, according to a study from the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program.

To help address the problem and improve our reading scores, The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge donated $150,000 to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

“It’s going to be life changing for the kids of this district,” said Michael Adams, past president of the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge.

It’s a part of the organization’s “My Brother Can Read” tutoring program.

The money given to the district will target about 500 kids between 8th and 10th grade at seven different schools and help teach them how to read.

“It shows that we not only have an immediate need, but we always have some deficiencies and needs to get in front of,” said School Board President Dadrius Lanus.

The funds will also help the educators and pay the teachers who participate in the program.

This is additional money that will be added on top of the teacher pay raise that was recently approved by state lawmakers, and the pay increase that’s coming with the district’s new fiscal budget.

The tutoring program will also take place during the school day, and not after hours.

“It’s going to be in school. So, you don’t have to worry about after school or anything like that. These are teachers who can also make additional compensation while helping our students and helping to grow our literacy rates across our entire parish,” said Lanus.

Last year, the 100 donated 500 iPads to help bridge some of the learning gaps that exist in the district under this same program.

The goal is to impact as many kids as possible.

“We are actually moving kids to a whole different level,” said Andre Harmon, President of the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge. “We often hear in Louisiana that we’re at the bottom of almost every list. How about bringing someone to the top of the list and helping them do well in life.”

If they can pull this off and make some improvements, the plan is to bring it back next year.

“The idea is that if we do this good this first year, we can come back and we can invest and do this again next year,” said Lanus.

School leaders still have to work out how much each teacher will earn under the program. The plan is to have everything set up in time for the new school year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.