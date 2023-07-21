1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested in overnight armed carjacking in West Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - 1 adult, and two juveniles were arrested in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred in Port Allen at a local convenience store, according to West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jontay Arnold, 18, is charged with Carjacking & Fugitive, officials said.

The 17-year-old is charged with Carjacking & Illegal Possession of a handgun by a juvenile and the 15-year-old is charged with Carjacking, deputies added.

Misty Lewis, 47, who is Arnold’s mother was also arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact (Escape) after admitting to harboring Arnold.

According to deputies, a female victim was staying at a nearby motel when she was approached by three males who asked to give them a ride to the store. While at the store one of the males pulled out a handgun and told the victim to go into the store, officials said.

Officials said when the female left the vehicle, they fled the scene with the vehicle. The female victim was able to identify the three suspects as occupants of the motel and was able to identify the room they were in.

Deputies talked to Lewis who confirmed that the three suspects were occupants of the room. Lewis reportedly told deputies one was her son and the other two were juveniles, 17-years-old and 15-years-old.

Lewis first provided a false name of her son but was later identified. Deputies discovered that Arnold was wanted by the Monroe Office of Juvenile Justice for Escape, officials added.

