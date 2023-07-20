Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Second-highest ranking House member announces he will not seek re-election

Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge(KALB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After serving 8 years in office, the second highest ranking member of the state House of Representatives, Republican Tanner Magee, says he will not be seeking re-election this fall.

Magee, 42, served as the House Speaker pro-tem and says he loves the people at the Capitol and most of his colleagues but says the “toxic stew” created by outside interest groups and partisan politics has undoubtably reshaped Baton Rouge.

In a tweet yesterday evening he said,

Rep. Magee represents District 53 in Houma and will return home to his family at the end of his term. He and his wife Kristen say they want to spend more time raising their 14-year-old triplets Grace, Julia and Kate.

He adds he’s most proud of the accomplishments he was able to achieve with transportation and infrastructure, saying it was some of the most fruitful legislation in Louisiana history.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

I-TEAM: NOLA Coroner’s Office to make changes after AG opinion
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at the Sugar Bowl...
Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson to play Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff show
Deondrae Green
Man arrested in connection to 2022 homicide