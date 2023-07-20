Second-highest ranking House member announces he will not seek re-election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After serving 8 years in office, the second highest ranking member of the state House of Representatives, Republican Tanner Magee, says he will not be seeking re-election this fall.

Magee, 42, served as the House Speaker pro-tem and says he loves the people at the Capitol and most of his colleagues but says the “toxic stew” created by outside interest groups and partisan politics has undoubtably reshaped Baton Rouge.

In a tweet yesterday evening he said,

The second factor is after 8 years and more special sessions than I can count, I feel like I’ve had a full legislative career. I can’t tell you proud I am of my achievements and I think it’s time someone else gets a crack at improving our state. — Tanner Magee (@TannerDMagee) July 19, 2023

Rep. Magee represents District 53 in Houma and will return home to his family at the end of his term. He and his wife Kristen say they want to spend more time raising their 14-year-old triplets Grace, Julia and Kate.

He adds he’s most proud of the accomplishments he was able to achieve with transportation and infrastructure, saying it was some of the most fruitful legislation in Louisiana history.

