Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin

Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart. (Source: Courtany Amborn/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, Wis. (Gray News/TMX) - Video captured hail smashing through the roof of a Walmart store in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The extreme weather reportedly forced the Walmart to close after rain could also be seen coming into the store and making a mess around the registers.

Courtnay Amborn shared the video where a woman is heard saying “Oh my God” as large amounts of hail are coming through the roof of the store.

According to reports, the storms swept through the area and brought heavy wind and large amounts of hail to neighborhoods while knocking down several trees.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of tennis ball-sized hail in the region.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

Church Point Ministries
Pastor locks himself in prayer room until crime gets better
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort...
Sen. Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London.
Google says it’s developing AI tools to help journalists create headlines, stories
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama to carry out first lethal injection after review of execution procedures