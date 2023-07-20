New foundation created in honor of a former LSU band member helping students address mental health issues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gerald Bahlinger would never wish this pain on anyone.

”I pray and hope that no other parent has to go through this,” said Bahlinger.

His son, Matthew Bahlinger, died by suicide in February 2022 after battling with depression for several years.

Bahlinger said his son always had a love for music, and his passion landed him a spot in the LSU Tiger Marching Band in 2016 and 2017.

Unfortunately, he was never fully aware of the silent battle his son was struggling with.

“We know more now than we did then. We didn’t know all the warning signs, and we didn’t know what to do about the warning signs. If we would’ve known what we know now, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” said Bahlinger.

Amid a recent focus on mental health around the country and in Louisiana, Bahlinger wanted to take things a step further to continue this mission of saving lives.

The Matthew Bahlinger Memorial Fund was created to raise awareness and break the stigma around mental health.

The foundation will directly benefit the Tiger Band and offer as an aid to provide a variety of services.

The first step is to provide the Tiger Band Section Leaders with QPR (question, persuade, and refer) training, a short seminar on how to recognize those struggling with mental health issues and refer them to a professional.

Bahlinger believes if this was offered when his son was in school he would still be here.

“I think it’s key to have these people at least educated, they can see the signs and they know what to do or know where they can get help,” said Bahlinger.

The foundation is also helping to secure and pay a portion of the salary of a full-time graduate student counselor from the PSC (Psychological Services Center) for the 2023 fall and 2024 spring semesters. This counselor’s office will be in the College of Music and Dramatic Arts building and the services will be available to all music and drama students and all LSU bands exclusively.

Bahlinger isn’t sure how many kids this will help, but he hopes this will save at least one person.

“Our message is not really about our son, it’s about getting help for mental health and making it available, and making sure people are comfortable talking about it,” said Bahlinger.

The group will also host their second “Matt’s Dinner” in which they receive food donations from local restaurants where Matthew worked, and in turn cater dinner for all of Tiger Band students and staff at the end of Band Camp. The foundation fed over 350 people in 20 minutes with help from family and friends during the inaugural event.

The second Matt’s dinner will be held on Friday, August 18. You can click here to support their efforts.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, you can text or call the 988 Crisis Lifeline at any time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.