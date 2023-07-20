Facebook
Man killed in overnight shooting

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it happened in the 900 block of Cotton Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man taken to a hospital in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge has died, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said the shooting happened in the 900 block of Cotton Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.

A spokesman with BRPD said officers were notified of shots being fired in the area. Police found a gunshot victim that was taken to a hospital in the area.

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Baton Rouge...
One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Baton Rouge overnight.(WAFB)

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

