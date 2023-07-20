Man arrested in connection to 2022 homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a 2022 homicide, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD detectives arrested Deondrae Green, 26, for his involvement in the shooting death of Delta Hunt that took place on June 13, 2022.

Deondrae Green (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Detectives believe the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud between Hunt and Green.

Green was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

