LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night, July 18.

According to troopers, a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling north on LA 441. They added the driver of the Beetle exited the roadway and hit a tree. The impact caused all occupants of the car to be ejected from the vehicle.

James Ard, 22, of Holden, died on the scene, officials confirmed.

James Ard
James Ard(Courtesy of family friends)

Two other people were taken to the hospital with “serious injuries,” one of whom later passed away, officials added.

Troopers announced on Thursday, July 20 that Angela Ziegler, 40, of Holden, had died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Angela Ziegler
Angela Ziegler(Courtesy of family friends)

Ard, Ziegler, and a third occupant were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to LSP.

Officials said they do not know which occupant was the driver at this time.

This crash remains under investigation.

