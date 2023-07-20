Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

I-TEAM: NOLA Coroner’s Office to make changes after AG opinion

(WCAX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans city government is making changes to comply with a state law regarding who can issue cremation permits.

New Orleans native Dwight McKenna has served as coroner in Orleans Parish since 2017.

A review of records by the 9NEWS I-Team found one instance where a clerk, not Mckenna, approved a family’s request for a cremation permit.

RELATED: Funeral homes, coroner’s offices at odds over cremation fees

A copy of an Attorney General’s opinion lists the people who can legally approve cremations.

“It is our opinion that coroners, deputy coroners, and assistant coroners are the only officials in the office of the coroner who are authorized by law to issue a permit for cremation,” the opinion states.

City spokesman Jason Melancon confirms changes are being made.

“We were recently made aware of this issue and are in process of updating our forms to include the coroner’s name on the permits. It should be hopefully done, soon,” said Melancon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge
Second-highest ranking House member announces he will not seek re-election
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at the Sugar Bowl...
Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson to play Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff show
Deondrae Green
Man arrested in connection to 2022 homicide