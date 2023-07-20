Free roof replacements underway thanks to the Blue Tarp Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanks to the Blue Tarp Program and the Louisiana Housing Corporation, homeowners in five parishes (Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, and West Baton Rouge) will get a new roof free of charge.

We first told you about the blue tarp program back in February when applications opened but crews began work on their first three houses, today.

Veronica Riley and her mom Olivia Huey are some of the first in the program to have work started on their old roof. During Thursday’s work, Senator Regina Barrow stopped by to check in with the homeowners.

“How long have y’all been having roof issues?” asked the senator.

“Two years ago, when we had that big wind and it blew our awning off and it blew our shingles,” Riley and Huey replied. Just a little over two years.”

Riley and her 98-year-old mom say their home has been in the family dating back at least 200 years. Huey remembers a time when the home was owned by her grandmother, stating that some upkeep had been done over the years.

Before hearing about the program through a WAFB report in February, they didn’t know when a new roof would come.

“Other than this program, we don’t know what we would’ve done,” said the pair. “It’s just a wonderful thing. We’re really happy about it.”

They’re one of three families to be the first to receive a new roof through the initiative, introduced by the Louisiana Housing Corporation.

During the visit, the senator reflected on how the Blue Tarp Project came to life.

“After driving around and seeing so many blue tarps on individuals’ homes in my district and throughout the state, I wanted to do something different and we started with this initiative,” said Barrow.

She then brought the idea to the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions after seeing her parents struggle with their own roof repairs and now she gets to help others with theirs.

In the first few months of construction, the initiative hopes to help nearly 150 people and aims to have 12 homes under construction by the end of July.

