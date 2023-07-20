Facebook
Firefighters extinguish apartment fire

An apartment caught fire Thursday morning, July 20, after a malfunction occurred in the utility closet that housed the HVAC system and water heater, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An apartment caught fire Thursday morning, July 20, after a malfunction occurred in the utility closet that housed the HVAC system and water heater, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

It happened around 8:50 a.m. at Place Du Plantier Apartments on Lee Drive.

The resident who lived in the apartment where the fire started safely escaped after smelling smoke and finding heavy smoking coming from the closet, according to the fire department.

Responding firefighters arrived to find the upstairs apartment in a blaze, added the fire department.

Officials said the fire was quickly contained while other firefighters searched the building, which was clear.

The apartment where the fire started was the only unit to suffer fire damage, but the unit below it received water damage from fire extinguishment, officials added.

“The quick action of our fire crews today saved this building from massive damage,” District Chief and Incident Commander Scott Beall said.

The building had a total of 17 units.

Red Cross was called to help the residents of both units, officials confirmed.

