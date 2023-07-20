Dangerous heat continues, but some relief arrives this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our latest string of Heat Advisories continues today, with highs expected to reach the upper 90s, and heat index values expected to top out near or a little above 110°.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 20 (WAFB)

We tied a record high in Baton Rouge on Wednesday and will be close again today. Thursday’s record stands at 99°, last set in 2000, and I’ve got 99° as today’s forecast. Mainly dry weather will continue today.

Into the Weekend

It’s more of the same on Friday, with highs soaring to near 100 degrees, and another Heat Advisory likely. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, but the vast majority of us stay dry. Friday’s record high is 101° and we’ll certainly be close once again.

Big time heat continues into Saturday as we await a cold front approaching from the north. The expectation is that rains will hold off long enough to allow for another day in the upper 90s, and another afternoon of near-record highs. But things start to change late in the day as scattered to numerous showers and t-storms develop in advance of that front.

By Sunday, showers and t-storms are likely as the front stalls just to our north. Increased cloud cover and an earlier start to the rains should finally provide some relief, keeping highs in the low 90s.

Extended Outlook

We’ll settle into more of a typical summertime pattern next week, with scattered, mainly afternoon t-storms on a daily basis.

However, it won’t take long for temperatures to rebound and trend back above-normal, with highs in the mid 90s expected early in the week, and upper 90s possible again by late in the week.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Don continues to meander over the open Atlantic and still isn’t expected to threaten land. It should slowly dissipate over the open ocean by early next week. Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic. Nearby dry air may limit its potential to develop over the next couple of days, but conditions may become slightly more favorable as it continues westward across the Atlantic into the weekend. Development odds are only listed at 20% as of the 1 a.m. Thursday outlook.

